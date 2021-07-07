PIKE- Late last month, an officer with the Pike County Sheriff's Office engaged in a high-speed chase starting in Beaver and ending in Jackson County.
According to a press release, the chase started after driver, John Isac Ray Blevins, refused compliance with directions from Deputy Marc Thompson at an afternoon traffic stop on June 29.
Blevins was traveling at 65 in a 55 mph zone and was stopped by Thompson with the purpose of issuing a citation. From there, Blevins sped-off from the scene in a "reckless manner," driving through yards and reaching speeds above 100 mph.
Reaching the exit ramp on state Route 32 and state Route 93, Blevins' attempt to exit south from 32 resulted in him hitting another vehicle. He then fled on foot before finally being captured the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and State Highway Patrol Officers near the Days Inn and Tri-Center parking lots.
Prior to the incident, Blevins was on parole from the Ohio Department of Corrections for a previous felony involving menacing threats against a police officer.
Now, Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk, after conferring with Thompson, announced the following charges:
- Failure to Comply (Felony 3)
- Obstructing Official Business (felony 5)
- Receiving Stolen Property (felony 5)
- Aggravated Vehicular Assault (felony 3)
- Criminal Damaging (misdemeanor 2)
- Disorderly Conduct (misdemeanor 4)
- Speed, Reckless Operation, seat belt, and driving without a valid operator's license.
Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans commended the actions taken by Thompson before the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the pursuit when the pursuit entered Jackson County.
"It is the aggressive actions by my deputies in situations such as this one, which demonstrates the efforts by my deputies to maintain law and order in Pike County," he said in a released statement. "Deputy Thompson's actions reflect the professionalism these deputies provide to the citizens of Pike County. Felons like Blevins need to know their reckless conduct will not be tolerated by the Pike County Sheriff's Office."
Blevins' charges will be reviewed by the next Pike County Grand Jury.
