PIKE- After 24 years and working with four sheriffs, one Pike County Sheriff’s officer is calling it a career.
Maj. David Roosa made the announcement last Sunday on Facebook where he expressed his gratitude for his co-workers who took him on a surprise lunch and gave him a Harley Davidson watch.
“I love and appreciate you ALL,” he posted, adding he will continue to keep them all in his prayers. “You’ve been my family, Night and day. Through the thick and the thin, all the chaos and turmoil, we have been a band of brothers and sisters.”
Sheriff Tracy D. Evans attended the the Sheriff Larry Travis academy with Roosa and later worked together with the Waverly Police Department.
“I am personally sad to see this gentleman go!,” the sheriff said. “It’s been an exciting ride my friend. Sure missed you this week at the office!! Congratulations!! I wish you well my friend and brother!”
