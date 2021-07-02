1. SSU Development Foundation Board welcomes Dr. David Todt as member
The Shawnee State University Development Foundation (SSUDF) has welcomed Dr. David Todt to a three-year term on its governing board.
2. First Lady DeWine unveils Ohio’s newest Storybook Trail
Last week, First Lady Fran DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz celebrated the launch of Ohio’s newest Storybook Trail, now open at the Shawnee State Park Ohio River property in Scioto County.
3. July 4 in History
July 4, 1776, The amended Declaration of Independence, prepared by Thomas Jefferson, is approved and signed by John Hancock--President of the Continental Congress--and Charles Thomson, Congress secretary. The state of New York abstains from signing. July 4, 1826, Two of America's founding fathers--Thomas Jefferson and John Adams--die. July 4, 1831, The fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, dies at the age of 73.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
