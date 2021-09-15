Construction

Work recently began on a new sewer line extension project in Piketon near the Sunoco station on the east side of US 23. Fluor-BWXT and the Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio (JEDISO) donated $54,194 to make the location more viable for future business opportunities.

PIKETON– Work is nearly complete on a recent sewer line extension project on the east side of US Route 23 in the village of Piketon. The project, selected by the Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio, received a grant of $54,194 from Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth to help spur continued growth in the corridor, currently occupied by the the Sunoco gas station and Innovative Solutions.

“It is a pleasure to invest in business opportunities that help grow Piketon,” said FBP Site Project Director JD Dowell. “We have a deep commitment to development and success in Piketon and all of southern Ohio.”

Dowell added that supporting economic growth helps build community within the community, while Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer said the availability of utilities makes the land more viable for future businesses.

“The contribution from Fluor-BWXT really helped the village with this project,” said Spencer. “I also have to thank the county commissioners for realizing the potential growth, not only of the village but for the whole county.”

Spencer said that area business owners have already shown an interest and Piketon is growing.

“I want to be a good partner and friend to the county and to the plant. We all benefit.”

Significant economic investments like this one are being made in the region through FBP’s partnership with JEDISO. The goal is to create and retain jobs for sustainable and strong economies in Pike, Scioto, Ross, and Jackson counties.

The effort was made possible through the economic development arm of FBP’s Community Commitment Plan.

