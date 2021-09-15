PIKETON– Work is nearly complete on a recent sewer line extension project on the east side of US Route 23 in the village of Piketon. The project, selected by the Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio, received a grant of $54,194 from Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth to help spur continued growth in the corridor, currently occupied by the the Sunoco gas station and Innovative Solutions.
“It is a pleasure to invest in business opportunities that help grow Piketon,” said FBP Site Project Director JD Dowell. “We have a deep commitment to development and success in Piketon and all of southern Ohio.”
Dowell added that supporting economic growth helps build community within the community, while Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer said the availability of utilities makes the land more viable for future businesses.
“The contribution from Fluor-BWXT really helped the village with this project,” said Spencer. “I also have to thank the county commissioners for realizing the potential growth, not only of the village but for the whole county.”
Spencer said that area business owners have already shown an interest and Piketon is growing.
“I want to be a good partner and friend to the county and to the plant. We all benefit.”
Significant economic investments like this one are being made in the region through FBP’s partnership with JEDISO. The goal is to create and retain jobs for sustainable and strong economies in Pike, Scioto, Ross, and Jackson counties.
The effort was made possible through the economic development arm of FBP’s Community Commitment Plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.