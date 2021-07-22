A small community takes a lot of work. It takes multiple volunteers, a numerous amount of extra time put in, the dedication of your neighbors, and parents and staff stepping up when it’s needed. There’s one man that stands out when it comes to his community and his school, and that’s Tony Beekman Jr. He has volunteered so much time, money and effort and sacrificed the same including his own family time in order to give to others. He’s appreciated by so many and his efforts have not gone unnoticed. So, from the kids, the parents, and the Eastern community we GREATLY appreciate your efforts, skills and time and would to say “Thank you.”
Letter to the Editor: A simple moment of appreciation
- By Parents of Eastern Football
