Few events in America’s history can pull its diverse citizenry to a collective sentiment quite like the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. That day and the ones that followed saw a nation in bewilderment, anger, and mourning as seemingly no one could make sense of what had transpired.
Dark, smoke-ridden skies surrounded the World Trade Center and the Pentagon following the crashes of three planes that morning. The actions of passengers of Flight 93 prevented another in the nation’s capital by fighting the hijackers, ultimately sacrificing their lives by crashing the plane in the Pennsylvanian countryside.
Here in Pike County, parents and teachers had to maintain their composure for their children and determine what information they should or should not hear. Some of those very children decided then and there that they would enlist in the nation’s armed forces.
Countless stories and personal narratives like these exist in this community and, as we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the News Watchman and the Adams Publishing Group will be looking for these and more in a special edition.
We want to hear from our readers: Did you or a loved one’s life plans alter following the attacks? Has your worldview been changed in any way? What lessons did you come away with?
For those wishing to submit their accounts, ideas, or photos, please contact editor Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com.
