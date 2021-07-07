PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University is partnering with Verizon and the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship to offer a free project-based STEM learning program, Rural Young Women, for middle school students starting July 26 until Aug. 13, 2021.
The program is part of Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon’s education initiative which addresses barriers to digital inclusion and is a key program under Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental, and social advancement to help move the world forward for all. Every girl deserves access to a better future.
Verizon launched the Verizon Innovative Learning Rural Young Women program to empower underserved middle school students to explore STEM subjects, learn problem-solving skills and consider career opportunities in technology fields by providing an engaging year-long program where 6th-8th grade students can learn design thinking, 3D printing, augmented reality, and social entrepreneurship.
Designed to create a more diverse pipeline for future careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) field, no prior knowledge or experience is required.
The Verizon Innovative Learning Rural Young Women program provides girls from under-resourced middle schools a supportive STEM-enrichment educational experience. Additionally, the program is aligned with project-based learning opportunities connect to real world challenges and invites STEM learning, career exploration, and personal development.
Although targeted to young women, the program is inclusive and welcomes all genders and non-binary youth. This is a year-long program beginning with a three-week in-person program this summer from July 26 – Aug. 13, 2021 and in-person meetings at Shawnee State University one Saturday per month during the academic year. Food and transportation will be provided!
To learn more about Verizon Innovative Learning, please visit www.verizoninnovativelearning.com.
To register, please visit www.nacce.com/vil21regformgirls.
