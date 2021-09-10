BEAVER- Following suit with Waverly City Schools, the Eastern Local School District will have not have classes to begin this week.
During a Friday video address, Superintendent Neil Leist said the schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 13 and Tuesday, Sept. 14 to slow the spread of COVID-19. Students will still have classwork those days.
"Some decisions were made this morning that may not make every parent happy," he said. "But without a shade of doubt in my mind, it's the safest thing to do for the school."
In a shortened week due to Labor Day, 13 cases were reported in the district. Leist said the prior week had seven cases and the week before that had either four or five.
The procedure the district has followed this year for closing a classroom is three cases in kindergarten through 5th grade or four cases in 6th through 12th grade classrooms. One 6-12 classroom has been closed, but it is not known whether COVID-19 was transmitted within that classroom.
Some students have come to class with fevers, which Leist pleaded with Eastern parents and guardians to make sure they were taking their students' temperatures.
"We got to get through this together, Eagle nation, as a group," he said. "When you send your child with a fever, that's when corona is the most spreadable."
On Monday night, the Eastern School Board will be discussing a "mask plan." No mask mandate is currently in place at the district.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.