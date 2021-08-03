PIKE- The following are the 2021 Pike County Fair Horse Show results from Saturday, July 31.

Easy Gaited Showmanship 8-18:

1st Place Hannah Harris, age 18, Horse Commanche

2nd Place Kelly Wells, age 11, Horse Dakota

3rd Place Dixie Harris, age 11, Horse Flicka

Western Showmanship, 8-13:

1st Place Madelyn Smith, age 13, Horse Griffin

2nd Place Haydn Daniels, age 12, Horse Sally

3rd Place Grayson Fouch, age 8, Horse Mel

4th Place Carter Carroll, age 12, Horse Dakota

5th Place Abby Schrader, age 12, Horse Patty

Western Showmanship, 14-18:

1st Place Macie Colburn, age 14, Horse I am a Chocolate Legend

2nd Place Bailey Elliott, age 16, Horse Ruger

3rd Place Khloe Case, age 16, Horse Indy Pearl

4th Place Riley Welch, age 17, Horse Janie

5th Place Jenna Lightle, age 16, Horse Lucy

Contest Showmanship, 8-13:

1st Place Nevaeh Stiltner, age 13, Horse Drifter

2nd Place Haydn Daniels, age 12, Horse Batman

3rd Place Christene Eing, age 12, Horse Best Chance Ever

4th Place Shelby Ewing, age 11, Horse Atticus

Contest Showmanship, 14-18:

1st Place Hayden Hauck, age 18, Horse Sam

2nd Place Riley Welch, age 17, Horse Lizzy

3rd Place Addison Johnson, age 15, Horse Holly

4th Place Sophia Rhoades, age 15, Horse Perspective Bride

5th Place Bailey Elliott, age 16, Horse Geronimo

Champion Showmanship: Macie Colburn

Reserve Champion Showmanship: Bailey Elliott

Novice Horsemanship (1st and 2nd year members), 8-13:

1st Place Haydn Daniels, age 12, Horse Batman

2nd Place Landon Williams, age 13, Horse James

3rd Place Madelyn Smith, age 13, Horse Griffin

4th Place Carter Carroll, age 12, Horse Dakota

5th Place Emma Smith, age 8, Horse Skip Stormy Breeze

Novice Horsemanship (1st and 2nd year members), 14-18:

1st Place Hunter Hauck, age 14, Horse Cracker

2nd Place Kyla Penn, age 14, Horse Cajun Spice

3rd Place Kyndall Rainey, age 16, Horse Soldier

4th Place Drake Howard, age 14, Horse Sonny

Western Horse Horsemanship, 8-13:

1st Place McKenzie Wiseman, age 13, Horse Mingo

2nd Place Abby Schrader, age 12, Horse Patty

3rd Place Cami Carroll, age 11, Horse Joey

4th Place Mallory Roberts, age 13, Horse Jetta

5th Place Hadley Ramsey, age 11, Horse Socks

Western Horse Horsemanship, 14-18:

1st Place Macie Colburn, age 14, Horse I am a Chocolate Legend

2nd Place Jenna Lightle, age 15, Horse Lucy

3rd Place Khloe Case, age 16, Horse Indy Pearl

4th Place Hayden Hauck, age 18, Horse Sam

5th Place Sophia Rhoades, age 15, Horse Perspective Bride

Champion Western Horsemanship: Jenna Lightle

Reserve Champion Western Horsemanship: McKenzie Wiseman

Equitation Easy Gaited, 8-18:

1st Place Neveah Stiltner, age 13, Horse Sweet Betty Bye

2nd Place Hannah Harris, age 18, Horse Commanche

3rd Place Keegan Shook, age 10, Horse Devil’s Banjo Man

4th Place Kelly Wells, age 11, Horse Dakota

5th Place Rilynn Shook, age 12, Horse Champion’s Grace

Champion English Equitation: Neveah Stiltner

Reserve Champion English Equitation: Hannah Harris

