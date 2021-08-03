PIKE- The following are the 2021 Pike County Fair Horse Show results from Saturday, July 31.
Easy Gaited Showmanship 8-18:
1st Place Hannah Harris, age 18, Horse Commanche
2nd Place Kelly Wells, age 11, Horse Dakota
3rd Place Dixie Harris, age 11, Horse Flicka
Western Showmanship, 8-13:
1st Place Madelyn Smith, age 13, Horse Griffin
2nd Place Haydn Daniels, age 12, Horse Sally
3rd Place Grayson Fouch, age 8, Horse Mel
4th Place Carter Carroll, age 12, Horse Dakota
5th Place Abby Schrader, age 12, Horse Patty
Western Showmanship, 14-18:
1st Place Macie Colburn, age 14, Horse I am a Chocolate Legend
2nd Place Bailey Elliott, age 16, Horse Ruger
3rd Place Khloe Case, age 16, Horse Indy Pearl
4th Place Riley Welch, age 17, Horse Janie
5th Place Jenna Lightle, age 16, Horse Lucy
Contest Showmanship, 8-13:
1st Place Nevaeh Stiltner, age 13, Horse Drifter
2nd Place Haydn Daniels, age 12, Horse Batman
3rd Place Christene Eing, age 12, Horse Best Chance Ever
4th Place Shelby Ewing, age 11, Horse Atticus
Contest Showmanship, 14-18:
1st Place Hayden Hauck, age 18, Horse Sam
2nd Place Riley Welch, age 17, Horse Lizzy
3rd Place Addison Johnson, age 15, Horse Holly
4th Place Sophia Rhoades, age 15, Horse Perspective Bride
5th Place Bailey Elliott, age 16, Horse Geronimo
Champion Showmanship: Macie Colburn
Reserve Champion Showmanship: Bailey Elliott
Novice Horsemanship (1st and 2nd year members), 8-13:
1st Place Haydn Daniels, age 12, Horse Batman
2nd Place Landon Williams, age 13, Horse James
3rd Place Madelyn Smith, age 13, Horse Griffin
4th Place Carter Carroll, age 12, Horse Dakota
5th Place Emma Smith, age 8, Horse Skip Stormy Breeze
Novice Horsemanship (1st and 2nd year members), 14-18:
1st Place Hunter Hauck, age 14, Horse Cracker
2nd Place Kyla Penn, age 14, Horse Cajun Spice
3rd Place Kyndall Rainey, age 16, Horse Soldier
4th Place Drake Howard, age 14, Horse Sonny
Western Horse Horsemanship, 8-13:
1st Place McKenzie Wiseman, age 13, Horse Mingo
2nd Place Abby Schrader, age 12, Horse Patty
3rd Place Cami Carroll, age 11, Horse Joey
4th Place Mallory Roberts, age 13, Horse Jetta
5th Place Hadley Ramsey, age 11, Horse Socks
Western Horse Horsemanship, 14-18:
1st Place Macie Colburn, age 14, Horse I am a Chocolate Legend
2nd Place Jenna Lightle, age 15, Horse Lucy
3rd Place Khloe Case, age 16, Horse Indy Pearl
4th Place Hayden Hauck, age 18, Horse Sam
5th Place Sophia Rhoades, age 15, Horse Perspective Bride
Champion Western Horsemanship: Jenna Lightle
Reserve Champion Western Horsemanship: McKenzie Wiseman
Equitation Easy Gaited, 8-18:
1st Place Neveah Stiltner, age 13, Horse Sweet Betty Bye
2nd Place Hannah Harris, age 18, Horse Commanche
3rd Place Keegan Shook, age 10, Horse Devil’s Banjo Man
4th Place Kelly Wells, age 11, Horse Dakota
5th Place Rilynn Shook, age 12, Horse Champion’s Grace
Champion English Equitation: Neveah Stiltner
Reserve Champion English Equitation: Hannah Harris
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.