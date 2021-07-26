Abe

Abe is a 7-8 year old black and tan coonhound mix. He is fully vaccinated and treated for parasites. He is very people friendly and shy around other dogs.

For more information on Abe and other dogs, visit Pike Pets Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching "Pike Pet Pals."

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments