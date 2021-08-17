1. CAC seeking grant funding for child care and transportation

WAVERLY- The Community Action Committee of Pike County has embarked on a survey project for improving access to child care and transportation services in Pike County for those who are employed and/or looking for work in our area.

The survey team, comprised of staff from Workforce & Business Development, Early Childhood, and Transportation programs at the CAC, has a goal of receiving 1,000 completed individual surveys and 125 employer surveys by Sept. 30. From this survey, we hope to gain a clearer understanding of the needs in the Pike County area regarding child care and transportation.

2. AAA: Gas prices decrease in Ohio; demand decreases nationwide

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is five cents lower this week at $3.034 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.034

Average price during the week of August 9, 2021 $3.082

Average price during the week of August 17, 2020 $2.094

3. Aug. 18 in History

On Aug. 18, 1587, in the Roanoke Island colony, Ellinor and Ananias Dare became parents of a baby girl whom they named Virginia, the first English child born in what would become the United States. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the thirty-sixth state to ratify the nineteenth amendment granting women's suffrage, completing the three-quarters necessary to put the amendment into effect. On Aug. 18, 1939, The film “The Wizard of Oz” opened in New York City. On Aug. 18, 1982, Pete Rose set a record with his 13,941st plate appearance.

This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.

