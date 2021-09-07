COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 12 fatal traffic crashes which claimed 12 lives over the Labor Day Holiday according to provisional data.
Troopers arrested 420 drivers for OVI and issued 2,465 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 292 drug arrests and 128 felony apprehensions.
A total of 18,195 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 9,729 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also provided assistance to 1,861 motorists. The Labor Day reporting period began Friday, Sept. 3 at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, Sept. 6 at 11:59 p.m.
