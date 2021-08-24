1. Adena cuts ribbon on the Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute

CHILLICOTHE- Calling it a “game changer” in patient care across southern Ohio, Adena Health System’s leadership was joined Friday by several local and federal officials to celebrate the pending Sept. 1 opening of the Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute with an official ribbon cutting.

Situated on the campus of Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, the five-story, 111,000-square-foot AOSI will be the new home to Adena’s nationally accredited orthopedics program and specialized care for orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, neurology, podiatry and interventional pain management.

2. AAA: Gas prices tumble in Ohio as crude prices drop substantially

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents lower this week at $2.950 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.950

Average price during the week of Aug. 16, 2021 $3.034

Average price during the week of Aug. 24, 2020 $2.092

3. Aug. 25 in History

On Aug. 25, 1875, ""Captain" Matthew Webb became the first man to swim across the English Channel. On Aug. 25, 1916, The National Park Service was established as part of the Department of the Interior. On Aug. 25, 1921, The United States, which never ratified the Versailles Treaty ending World War I, finally signed a peace treaty with Germany. On Aug. 25, 1930, Sean Connery, Scottish actor famous for playing the character James Bond in the Ian Flemming movie series was born.

