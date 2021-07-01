As the new editor of the Pike County News Watchman, I want to tell our readers who I am and what to expect as I begin this exciting opportunity.
I come to Waverly originally from Baltimore, Maryland where I spent the first two weeks of my life in 1997. My childhood home was the Columbus suburb of Hilliard before heading to Miami University in 2016.
In both places, I progressed in two of my primary passions in life: writing and running. When I'm not at work, you might see me out for a jog at Bristol Park in preparation for the Columbus Marathon.
I entered the field of journalism professionally a few months after my 2020 graduation with the Portsmouth Daily Times.
Living in Portsmouth since September, this was my first experience of southern Ohio and that in itself has been a great learning exercise.
This region is subject to considerable media attention and often times it is not flattering. Without a doubt, stories of poverty and addiction do take place in southern Ohio, but there are also tales of triumph and progress that do as well.
I call it a learning experience because it speaks to the greater responsibility of the journalist. General summations are not what readers want, need, or deserve.
It's much easier to follow this path, but easy is not the game of journalism. Finding the truth, however painstaking it might be, is the real game and the readers are the victors when it’s done right.
The task of the journalist is to report the news: the good, the bad, and everything in between. Over the past year, I always made that effort with the Daily Times and I plan on bringing the same commitment further up US-23.
The whole truth for a town, county, or region can’t be summarized in one story but rather through coverage on a regular basis. The truth is also not a fixed variable, so seeking updated information is very much at the heart of the job.
The News Watchman and its preceding names have been dedicated to this approach since the early 1800s in our state’s and country’s infancy. As its new editor, this will continue to be the guiding light for me.
In Portsmouth, I was a regular at city council and county commissioners meetings as the local government beat writer.
Here in Pike County, I plan on doing the same- sitting down with elected officials, business leaders, educators, coaches, you name it.
When we posted a form earlier this year, asking what our readers want from their paper, there were several common threads. Following the leaders of today and tomorrow seemed to be a prevalent request, along with local history.
Currently, the paper showcases old headlines from our in-office archives dating back to 1901 from what I can tell. I’ve started looking through some and I am admittedly jealous of the prices of yesteryear. History was my favorite subject in school, so please stop by our office if you have some tales or book suggestions to broaden my knowledge.
I am very thankful for the survey respondents because that is how we meet the needs of our community. There are multiple avenues of doing this and I will give it much consideration as I learn how to do this new role to the best of my ability.
As a benchmark, we want to tell the stories of Pike County happenings while taking a look at how state and national news impacts our people.
Such news like the passage of the Ohio state budget on Wednesday or the American Rescue Plan in Washington have major implications on county services, infrastructure projects, and more. These are developments which we would break down, speak with local officials, and give you a sense of what this means or in some cases doesn’t mean for the area.
Finally, I want all readers to know how I can be reached. You can call my office line 740-947-2149 ext. 300431 or send me emails to pkeck@newswatchman.com
