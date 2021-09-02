UNION TOWNSHIP- Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office last week sent a letter to Union Township, Pike County declaring the township “unauditable” for the period Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2020 due to inadequate records to complete an audit.
“Now more than ever, local governments need to be open and transparent about their finances and that requires them to file their financial records for audit,” Auditor Faber said. “Should the township need help preparing their records, our Local Government Services team is more than willing to assist.”
This declaration comes after auditors were unable to obtain 2019 and 2020 financial statements following several attempts to work with the fiscal officer and Board of Trustees.
Within 90 days from receiving the letter, the township must revise their financial records and provide the data necessary to complete the audit. Failure to bring the accounts, records and reports into an auditable condition within ninety days may result in legal action.
This action may result in the Attorney General issuing a subpoena for Fiscal Officer Jessica Dickerson to appear in the Auditor’s office to explain their failure to provide their financial records. Also, the Attorney General may file suit to compel the official to prepare and/or produce the necessary information to complete the audit.
Should officials need assistance in correcting any deficiencies, they may contact the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services Department. LGS is a team of financial managers, dedicated to bringing expert financial services to Ohio’s local governments. However, the Auditor’s office will not consider the Township’s failure to act in a timely manner or their inability to meet our schedule as a mitigating factor to extend the 90 day period.
The township was also placed state's unauditable list in 2017 and 2019. None of those audits, released in June 2018 and November 2020 respectively, had any findings of recovery.
