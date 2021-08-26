1. AAA: Keep your masks off of your mirrors
AAA East Central reminds motorists that hanging items from a rear-view mirror, including protective masks, is a safety hazard. Many motorists keep their masks in their cars to keep them handy, but unfortunately, many are hanging the masks from their rear-view mirrors. This has the potential to partially block their field of vision, putting them and others in harm’s way.
Ohio law states that vehicle operators shall have a clear and unobstructed view to the front or sides of their vehicles. Moreover, in a typical city, a motorist encounters as many as 200 different situations per mile. The eyes provide nearly all of the information needed to respond to road conditions, traffic patterns, signals, and signs. Obstructing this field of vision, even partially, can cause you to miss things that should be seen, such as signs, pedestrians, wildlife, motorcycles, bikes, or other vehicles.
2. Three local employees receive national safety award for life-saving actions
PIKETON- Three employees of Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, LLC (FBP) have earned one of the highest safety awards offered by the Fluor Corporation for decisive, life-saving actions taken earlier this year.
Bryan Cornett, Cecil McCoy and Jimmy Nichols received the Medal of Safety (Silver Medallion) during a presentation on Aug. 18, 2021, for their efforts that potentially saved the life of their supervisor, Marsha McRoberts.
3. Aug. 29 in History
On Aug. 29, 1945, U.S. airborne troops landed in transport planes at Atsugi airfield, southwest of Tokyo, beginning the occupation of Japan. On Aug. 29, 1957, US Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1957 after Strom Thurmond (Sen-D-SC) ended the 24-hour filibuster, the longest in Senate history, against the bill. On Aug. 29, 1958, Michael Jackson, pop singer and entertainer, was born. On Aug. 29, 1966, The Beatles gave their last public concert in Candlestick Park, San Francisco.
