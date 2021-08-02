The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is five cents lower this week at $3.039 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.039
Average price during the week of July 26, 2021 $3.088
Average price during the week of August 3, 2020 $2.088
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$3.160 Athens
$2.994 Chillicothe
$2.919 Columbiana
$3.065 East Liverpool
$3.098 Gallipolis
$2.955 Hillsboro
$3.048 Ironton
$2.977 Jackson
$3.106 Logan
$3.071 Marietta
$3.052 Portsmouth
$2.974 Steubenville
$2.997 Washington Court House
$3.131 Waverly
Trend Analysis:
Americans are paying a pretty penny to hit the road this summer. The monthly national gas price average has increased from $3.00 in May to $3.07 in June to $3.15 in July. The beginning of August will likely be as expensive as July, especially as crude oil prices remain over $70 per barrel. An increase in global crude production is expected this month. However, even with the additional supply, global demand could outpace global supply and keep prices high.
On the week, the national average increased by two cents to $3.17 with a majority of states seeing jumps between two to ten cents. Today’s average is a nickel more than a month ago and 99 cents more than a year ago.
As many travelers take final summer vacations, AAA reminds drivers not to rely heavily on in-dash fuel economy displays. New AAA research found that a vehicle’s “miles to empty” estimates vary significantly and drivers could be taking an unnecessary risk if they over rely on these displays. With more expensive gas prices, motorists may be trying to stretch their tank to empty, but AAA recommends drivers watch their gas gauge and fill up when it reaches a quarter of a tank.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 33 cents to settle at $73.95. A weaker dollar helped to push prices higher last week, while market concerns surrounding demand recovery continued to grow. Crude prices were also bolstered after the Energy Information Administration’s latest report showed that total domestic crude stocks declined by 4.1 million barrels to 435.6 million barrels. For this week, crude prices could climb higher if EIA’s next weekly report shows another decline in total domestic crude supply.
With gas prices almost $1 more per gallon than 2020, research from AAA shows driving speeds above the speed limit can make driving even more expensive.
The latest testing shows that driving even five miles over the speed limit has a negative impact on fuel efficiency and increases driving costs.
With gasoline prices at a seven-year high, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Automotive Research Center (ARC) conducted tests on a range of vehicles. During testing, each vehicle’s speed was increased from 60 miles per hour to 85 miles per hour in 5-mile-per-hour increments. The ARC found that fuel economy decreased by an average of 9 percent when traveling at 70 mph instead of 65 mph.
“Not only is speeding dangerous, motorists should slow down to improve fuel efficiency and save money,” said Jim Garrity, director of public affairs, AAA East Central. “Recent AAA research shows driving at higher speeds increases the likelihood of severe injuries or death in a crash.”
When would consumers change driving habits to offset higher gas prices?
AAA surveyed consumers and found the vast majority would change their driving habits or lifestyle to offset higher gas prices. One in four across the nation say they would start making changes at $2.75, while 40 percent say $3 a gallon is their tipping point.
Motorists who want to reduce fuel consumption and save money can do so by moderating their driving style. Vehicles use less gasoline when habits like warming up an engine, sudden starts and speeding are eliminated.
In addition to driving the speed limit, instead of over it, AAA recommends some other ways to conserve fuel this summer:
Optimize your daily driving habits: Maintain steady speeds. A car uses more fuel accelerating. Cruise control may be a fuel-saving option for motorists who do a lot of highway/freeway driving because a steady speed conserves fuel.
Minimize last minute braking. Anticipate traffic conditions. Be alert for slow-downs and red lights and coast up to them, if possible. Drive smoothly, avoiding “jack rabbit” starts. Remember, however, that traveling slower than traffic flow can cause a safety hazard.
Make sure you shop around: Looking for low gasoline prices in their local communities may save motorists money. Consumers may easily shop around online by using tools such as the free AAA app, which automatically displays the lowest gas price near the user on the home screen. Traveling long distances to save a few cents wastes fuel and may cost motorists more money.
Share work or school rides by carpooling or consider public transportation: Sign up for carpooling through your employer or ask around your office and neighborhood if ridesharing is possible. Employers, in some cases, offer a monetary incentive for car or van pooling.
Do not use your trunk for storage: The heavier the car, the more fuel it uses. Remove golf clubs, full backpacks, and other items that don’t belong in the vehicle, but leave the spare tire, if there is one, in the trunk. Reducing extra weight can save up to two percent fuel economy for every 100 lbs. removed from the vehicle, depending on the vehicle. Also lose the roof rack, if it’s not being used regularly. Carrying things on a roof rack increases aerodynamic drag and reduces fuel economy year-round, not just in the spring and summer.
Combine errands. Plan your route and look for a location where you can take care of all or most errands. If possible, park in a central spot and walk from place to place.
