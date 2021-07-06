CHILLICOTHE- Kimberlee “Kim” Gail McEowen, 65, of Chillicothe passed away in faith following a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at her residence. She was born July 16, 1955 in Chillicothe to Jane Walters Knight of Waverly, Ohio and the late Charles Chris Wittkugle. Also surviving is one son; Justin (Jessica) McEowen of Middletown, Ohio; two grandchildren, Christopher Shane McEowen and Jaxon Arthur McEowen; two sisters, Lynda C Smith of Waverly, Ohio and Beth (Joe) Motes of Chillicothe, Ohio; two brothers, Randy (Teresa) Wittkugle of Waverly, Ohio and Jason (Tona) Knight of Waverly, Ohio; step son, Jack (Kari) McEowen of Aynor, South Carolina and his son Josh McEowen and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, Kim is preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Clark and the father of her son, Jim McEowen.
Kim was an assistant manager for the Kroger Company, a 1973 graduate of Waverly High School and she graduated from Ohio University — Chillicothe with an Associate Degree. She was very outgoing and never met a stranger. Kim’s hobbies included spending time with her family and going to the beach. The highlight of her life was her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Dave Hirschler officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
