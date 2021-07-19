Patches

Patches is a 1-2 year old dog who is full of energy and loves to play!  He is neutered, vaccinated and treated for parasites.

For more information on Patches and other dogs, visit Pike Pets Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching "Pike Pet Pals."

