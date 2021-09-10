COLUMBUS – The Department of Insurance is hosting a free webinar on Sept. 21 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to help Ohioans understand their mental health and substance use disorder benefits and how to access those benefits for mental health-related care, director Judith L. French announced.

Mental health insurance experts will be on hand to:

  • Discuss how the department regulates mental health and substance use disorder benefits.
  • Help people determine what type of mental health and substance use disorder benefits are in their health plan.
  • Provide a tutorial about the mental health and substance use disorder tools and resources on the department's website, including how to file a complaint and appeal a denied claim.
  • Each year, more than two million Ohioans experience a mental health condition. The department is dedicated to educating Ohioans about the role insurance may play in receiving treatment.

Ohioans can register for the webinar here and contact the department at 800-686-1526, consumer.complaint@insurance.ohio.gov, and www.insurance.ohio.gov with insurance questions and concerns.

