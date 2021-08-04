PIKE- The following are the market rabbit and cattle show results from the 2021 Pike County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Class 1 Junior Heifer Calf: Colton Hines, age 9
Class 2 Senior Heifer Calf: Olivia Cisco, age 17
Class 4 Senior Yearling Heifer Calf: Jackson Brunner, age 15
Class 7 Three-Year-Old Cow: Olivia Cisco, age 17
Champion Holstein: Olivia Cisco
Reserve Champion Holstein: Colton Hines
Class 5 Junior Two-Year-Old Cow: Evan Hines, age 11
Champion Jersey: Evan Hines
Grand Champion Dairy: Olivia Cisco
Reserve Champion Dairy: Evan Hines
Champion Senior Dairy Showmanship: Olivia Cisco
Reserve Junior Dairy Showmanship: Jackson Brunner
Champion Junior Dairy Showmanship: Evan Hines
Reserve Junior Dairy Showmanship: Colton Hines
Champion Senior Dairy Skill-a-thon: Jackson Brunner
Champion Junior Dairy Skill-a-thon: Evan Hines
Reserve Junior Dairy Skill-a-thon: Colton Hines
Rabbit Results
Class 1:
Winner: Lizzy Legg
Runner-Up: Elijah Faulkner
Class 2:
Winner: William Reed
Runner-Up: Xander Tapp
Class 3:
Winner: Nolan Blakenship
Runner-Up: Adrieauna Spradlin
Class 4:
Winner: Madison Legg
Runner-Up: Lucas Tapp
DIVISION 1 Champion: Madison Legg
DIVISION 1 Reserve Champion: Lizzy Legg
Class 5:
Winner: Jonathan Brannan
Runner-Up: Brooklyn Leedy
Class 6:
Winner: Caden Williamson
Runner-Up: Kylan Kearney
Class 7:
Winner: Caden Arrowood
Runner-Up: Jagger Grooms
Class 8:
Winner: Alyssa Madden
Runner-Up: Hudson Cook
DIVISION 2 Champion: Jonathan Brannan
DIVISION 2 Reserve Champion: Alyssa Madden
Class 9:
Winner: Cooper Bradley
Runner-Up: Elisabeth Deaton
Class 10:
Winner: Abigail Thomas
Runner-Up: Madison Rose
Class 11:
Winner: Avery Davis
Runner-Up: Makaila Elliott
Class 12:
Winner: Sandra Conley
Runner-Up: Sadie Lamerson
Class 13:
Winner: Josiah Satterfield
Runner-Up: Kyler Newland
DIVISION 3 Champion: Josiah Satterfield
DIVISION 3 Reserve Champion: Sandra Conley
Class 14:
Winner: Hadlee Cisco
Runner-Up: Landon Arrowood
Class 15:
Winner: Tucker Gilbert
Runner-Up: Jude Ross
Class 16:
Winner: Chelsey Ryan
Runner-Up: Lane Bear
Class 17:
Winner: Hayden Daniels
Runner-Up: Emmitt Wallace
Class 18:
Winner: Emma Spencer
Runner-Up: Madison Taylor
DIVISION 4 Champion: Emma Spencer
DIVISION 4 Reserve Champion: Tucker Gilbert
Class 19:
Winner: Izzy Hauck
Runner-Up: Emma Martin
Class 20:
Winner: Jackson Cooper
Runner-Up: Kenzie Mays
Class 21:
Winner: Daniel Mathews
Runner-Up: Landon Remy Swindler
Class 22:
Winner: Landon Shiland
Runner-Up: Mahayla Thacker
Class 23:
Winner: Jazzlyn Lamerson
Runner-Up: Khalil Thompson
DIVISION 5 Champion: Jazzlyn Lamerson
DIVISION 5 Reserve Champion: Izzy Hauk
Class 24:
Winner: Brownyn Spencer
Runner-Up: Elizabeth Gragg
Class 25:
Winner: Shelby Carrico
Runner-Up: Mya Shaw
Class 26:
Winner: Evan LaGard
Runner-Up: Emma Cutler
Class 27:
Winner: Briar Penwell
Runner-Up: Brooklyn Cassidy
Class 28:
Winner: Kaiden Cox
Runner-Up: Neveah Stiltner
DIVISION 6 Champion: Kaiden Cox
DIVISION 6 Reserve Champion: Shelby Carrico
Champion Market Rabbit: Jonathan Brannan
Reserve Champion Market Rabbit: Kaiden Cox
Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: Emma Martin
Reserve Champion: Avery Davis and Madison Taylor
Champion Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Chelsey Ryan
Reserve Champion Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Natalyn McQueen
Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Jackson Cooper
Reserve Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Preston Dickerson
