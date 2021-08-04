PIKE- The following are the market rabbit and cattle show results from the 2021 Pike County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Class 1 Junior Heifer Calf: Colton Hines, age 9

Class 2 Senior Heifer Calf: Olivia Cisco, age 17

Class 4 Senior Yearling Heifer Calf: Jackson Brunner, age 15

Class 7 Three-Year-Old Cow: Olivia Cisco, age 17

Champion Holstein: Olivia Cisco

Reserve Champion Holstein: Colton Hines

Class 5 Junior Two-Year-Old Cow: Evan Hines, age 11

Champion Jersey: Evan Hines

Grand Champion Dairy: Olivia Cisco

Reserve Champion Dairy: Evan Hines

Champion Senior Dairy Showmanship: Olivia Cisco

Reserve Junior Dairy Showmanship: Jackson Brunner

Champion Junior Dairy Showmanship: Evan Hines

Reserve Junior Dairy Showmanship: Colton Hines

Champion Senior Dairy Skill-a-thon: Jackson Brunner

Champion Junior Dairy Skill-a-thon: Evan Hines

Reserve Junior Dairy Skill-a-thon: Colton Hines

Rabbit Results

Class 1:

Winner: Lizzy Legg

Runner-Up: Elijah Faulkner

Class 2:

Winner: William Reed

Runner-Up: Xander Tapp

Class 3:

Winner: Nolan Blakenship

Runner-Up: Adrieauna Spradlin

Class 4:

Winner: Madison Legg

Runner-Up: Lucas Tapp

DIVISION 1 Champion: Madison Legg

DIVISION 1 Reserve Champion: Lizzy Legg

Class 5:

Winner: Jonathan Brannan

Runner-Up: Brooklyn Leedy

Class 6:

Winner: Caden Williamson

Runner-Up: Kylan Kearney

Class 7:

Winner: Caden Arrowood

Runner-Up: Jagger Grooms

Class 8:

Winner: Alyssa Madden

Runner-Up: Hudson Cook

DIVISION 2 Champion: Jonathan Brannan

DIVISION 2 Reserve Champion: Alyssa Madden

Class 9:

Winner: Cooper Bradley

Runner-Up: Elisabeth Deaton

Class 10:

Winner: Abigail Thomas

Runner-Up: Madison Rose

Class 11:

Winner: Avery Davis

Runner-Up: Makaila Elliott

Class 12:

Winner: Sandra Conley

Runner-Up: Sadie Lamerson

Class 13:

Winner: Josiah Satterfield

Runner-Up: Kyler Newland

DIVISION 3 Champion: Josiah Satterfield

DIVISION 3 Reserve Champion: Sandra Conley

Class 14:

Winner: Hadlee Cisco

Runner-Up: Landon Arrowood

Class 15:

Winner: Tucker Gilbert

Runner-Up: Jude Ross

Class 16:

Winner: Chelsey Ryan

Runner-Up: Lane Bear

Class 17:

Winner: Hayden Daniels

Runner-Up: Emmitt Wallace

Class 18:

Winner: Emma Spencer

Runner-Up: Madison Taylor

DIVISION 4 Champion: Emma Spencer

DIVISION 4 Reserve Champion: Tucker Gilbert

Class 19:

Winner: Izzy Hauck

Runner-Up: Emma Martin

Class 20:

Winner: Jackson Cooper

Runner-Up: Kenzie Mays

Class 21:

Winner: Daniel Mathews

Runner-Up: Landon Remy Swindler

Class 22:

Winner: Landon Shiland

Runner-Up: Mahayla Thacker

Class 23:

Winner: Jazzlyn Lamerson

Runner-Up: Khalil Thompson

DIVISION 5 Champion: Jazzlyn Lamerson

DIVISION 5 Reserve Champion: Izzy Hauk

Class 24:

Winner: Brownyn Spencer

Runner-Up: Elizabeth Gragg

Class 25:

Winner: Shelby Carrico

Runner-Up: Mya Shaw

Class 26:

Winner: Evan LaGard

Runner-Up: Emma Cutler

Class 27:

Winner: Briar Penwell

Runner-Up: Brooklyn Cassidy

Class 28:

Winner: Kaiden Cox

Runner-Up: Neveah Stiltner

DIVISION 6 Champion: Kaiden Cox

DIVISION 6 Reserve Champion: Shelby Carrico

Champion Market Rabbit: Jonathan Brannan

Reserve Champion Market Rabbit: Kaiden Cox

Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: Emma Martin

Reserve Champion: Avery Davis and Madison Taylor

Champion Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Chelsey Ryan

Reserve Champion Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Natalyn McQueen

Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Jackson Cooper

Reserve Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Preston Dickerson

