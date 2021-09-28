WAVERLY- Last week, Waverly Village Council moved to appropriate funds from its general fund to several village departments.

Three separate resolutions were passed during the Tuesday, Sept. 21 session held through Zoom. In total, $80,000 went towards the Bridge and Street Fund, $100,000 to the Waverly Fire Department, and $150,000 to the Waverly Police Department.

With the passage of these resolutions, where all council members voted in favor, Auditor Debra Whaley was authorized to send these funds which were deemed necessary to cover expenses for the departments in 2021.

