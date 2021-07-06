{ol}{li dir=”ltr”}{p dir=”ltr”}Yankee Hill Community Church hosting “Digging Wells for Jesus”{/li}{/ol} {p dir=”ltr”}{span}Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, the Yankee Hill Community Church will host a day of games, songs, crafts, bible lessons, and more for its “Digging Wells for Jesus”. Children attending are told to bring extra clothes for a special surprise at the 2346 Long Fork Rd. Piketon location. Lunch will be provided and all are invited.{/span}{ol start=”2”}{li dir=”ltr”}{p dir=”ltr”}45 indicted on charges of drug trafficking in Operation ‘Red, White and Bust’{/li}{/ol} {p dir=”ltr”}{span}WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A long-standing undercover operation to thwart the sale of opioids and narcotics in four Ohio counties has culminated in the indictment of 45 people on drug-trafficking charges, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth announced on Friday.{/span}{ol start=”3”}{li dir=”ltr”}{p dir=”ltr”} July 7 in History{/li}{/ol} {p dir=”ltr”}{span}July 7, 1795 Thomas Paine defends the principle of universal suffrage at the Constitutional Convention in Paris. July 7, 1863 Confederate General Robert E. Lee, in Hagerstown, Maryland, reports his defeat at Gettysburg to President Jefferson Davis. July 7, 1981 Sandra Day O’Connor becomes the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court.{/span}
