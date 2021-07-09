H. Edward Howard

CHILLICOTHE- A Celebration of Life honoring H. Edward Howard will be held on July 17, 2021, from 4-8pm at the Waverly Lions Club, 156 Victory Dr., Waverly. The family will welcome all stories, memories and toasts during these hours of remembrance.

To plant a tree in memory of H. Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments