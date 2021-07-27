WAVERLY- It won’t be long until parents are rushing their kids out-the-door as the next school year kicks off next month.
While school’s return is an annual and fairly standard occurrence, this year’s return to the classroom is again marked by COVID-19.
New case numbers are on the rise nationally and within Ohio, more than 800 reported on two separate days last week, but masks will not be mandated in the state according to the Associated Press.
Whether the Waverly City School District will follow suit with larger districts such as Columbus and Cleveland — who have required masks for all regardless of vaccination status- is unknown at this time, Superintendent Edward Dickens on Tuesday.
That decision will be made during the Waverly Board of Education session on Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m. inside the high school.
Instead, health officials will continue its promotion of the vaccine for those eligible and recommend non-vaccinated students and staff to wear face coverings.
Teachers were among the first groups eligible for the vaccine earlier this year, where Dickens said the latest figures from March indicated that nearly 70% of the staff was vaccinated.
“I’m sure it’s higher now,” he said of the vaccination rate, the Pike County Health District administering the shots.
Last school year, Waverly — the county’s largest school district — had 51 students and 28 staff members test positive for COVID-19. The Scioto Valley School District had 59 students and 57 staff members in 2020 according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Vaccination rates for the school-age demographic, ages 0 to 19, are by far the lowest in the ODH COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.
As of Monday, 400,770 or 13.9% of those aged 0 to 19 in Ohio had started the vaccination process — compared to 48.9% of the state overall. It should be noted, however, that those under the age of 12 are not considered eligible for the vaccine.
In Pike County, 6.8% of the demographic have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 5.5% are considered fully immunized.
In the state’s largest school district, Columbus students, parents/guardians, and staff will be required to wear masks in all school buildings and buses. Water fountains will also not be used.
“Safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall is a priority, and masks provide an extra layer of protection in reducing transmission of the COVID-19 virus,” said Columbus City Schools Superintendent/CEO, Dr. Talisa Dixon in a released statement. “Throughout this pandemic, we have relied on the guidance of our public health officials. We feel that this is the best decision for our District and community.”
