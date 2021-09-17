Coming soon
The Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting a free community event with guest speakers who will share a message of hope. The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 21 between 7 and 9 p.m. at the Old North School in Waverly. Resources and light refreshments will be available.
The Sidewalk Prophets are hosting their "Great Big Family Reunion Tour" on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Waverly. Held at the New Covenant Church on 535 East 2nd St., the pre-show begins at 4:30 p.m. for those who purchase VIP tickets. The show will be held between 7 and 10 p.m., where all attendees are recommended to wear masks and maintain six-feet social distancing. Food and drink will not be allowed in the main performance area. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sidewalk-prophets-great-big-family-reunion-tour-waverly-oh-tickets-156443764511
On Sept. 26, the Southern Ohio Ford Club will be hosting the 34th annual All Ford Car Show. Stock and modified classes will be judged at the event held at Vallery Ford in Waverly held between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Registration is between 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 and registration fees are $10. For more information, call Richard Wells 740-820-8381 or Ed Massie 740-947-2734.
On Sept. 29, The Ohio State University South Centers in Piketon will hold a celebration event in recognition of the 30-year anniversary of the opening of our facility. The program will begin at 10 a.m. followed by lunch and tours. Among guests scheduled to speak include Dr. Kristina Johnson, President of The Ohio State University; Cathann Kress, the Dean of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences; and Director of OSU Extension Jackie Wilkins.
Starting Oct. 1, the Atomic Credit Union will be holding its annual coat drive through Saturday, Oct. 30. As in year's past, all donated items will stay local.
Donations of new or gently used outerwear, included but not limited to: coats, hats, gloves, scarves and socks for both children and adults will be accepted. At the end of the day Monday, Nov. 1st, all donated items will be gathered and hand-delivered to local charities, shelters, schools, and more throughout the week. You can make your donation at any of our branch locations.
Ongoing Events
Summer Crisis Program
The Community Action Committee of Pike County is announcing the 2021 Summer Crisis Program. The Summer Crisis Program is a cooling assistance program that may provide a onetime electric payment and/or cooling device benefit for those who meet the program eligibility requirements. Due to COVID-19 the eligibility requirements have been expanded again this year.The program runs July 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2021. Appointments can be made starting at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday. For appointments or more information about the Summer Crisis Program, please call the HEAP Hotline at 740-289-4525 or toll free at 888-328-9634.
Waverly All-Call System Sign-Up
The Village of Waverly has contracted with One Call Now for mass telephone messaging services. One Call Now is an established mass communications company that has a proven track record working with municipalities and corporations. By signing up with One Call Now, you will receive telephone messages containing important information for Waverly residents. Messages will be sent for water boil alerts, emergency notifications and general interest events. You may add more than one phone number and can register to receive text messages. We encourage all residents to sign up for this service as we believe it will greatly enhance communication of necessary information.
Pike County Outreach Council of Churches Food Pantry Open
The Pike County Outreach Council of Churches Food Pantry, located at 107 West Second St. in Waverly is open to distribute food from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. One individual or one family member with necessary identification may wait in the marked spaces for social distancing between the Food Pantry and Bridgehaven Homeless Shelter to receive food items selected by a volunteer.
Due to the COVID-19, individuals are not permitted to come inside the pantry to make their own food choices at this time. Wearing of masks is mandatory for all persons at all times at Pike Outreach Properties. For more information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/waverly/food-distribution-center-pike-county-outreach/6371630/.
Grace Apostolic Tabernacle
The Grace Apostolic Tabernacle on 12209 State Rt. 104 in Waverly is hosting services service times on Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Pastor Charles Adkins Jr. can be reached at 740-708-0964.
Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities Meetings
The Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities monthly Board meetings are held at the Administration Building, 330 East North St. in Waverly the third Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m.
Community Action Transit
Need a ride? Community Action Transit System, Pike County’s public transportation provider, operates daily routes in Waverly, a daily shuttle between Piketon and Waverly and provides out of county trips! CATS operates within the county Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays in the village of Waverly 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All CATS vehicles are wheelchair accessible. Call 740-835-8474 and schedule your ride today.
Alcoholics Anonymous
The Alcoholics Anonymous meeting which meets weekly on Mondays from 7-8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Waverly, 211 Schmitt Dr., is on hold due to the pandemic and will resume at a later date. Anyone having a problem with alcohol please call the Intergroup office at (740) 774-2646.
Library is Open
All Garnet A. Wilson Public Libraries reopened for walk-in service on Monday, July 6. We recommend everyone entering the library to wear a mask, but they are not required. We are asking that you limit your time in the building to 30 minutes and public internet use will be limited to an hour per patron, per day. The Pike County Room will be available by appointment only. No one under the age of 16 will be allowed in the building without an adult present. All restrooms will remain closed to the public.
Main library hours
- Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- CLOSED Sunday
Piketon Branch library hours
- Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Friday 10a.m. - 5 p.m.
- CLOSED Saturday & Sunday
Eastern Branch library hours
- Monday, Wednesday & Thursday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Tuesday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- CLOSED Saturday & Sunday
Western Branch library hours
- Monday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- CLOSED Saturday & Sunday
Follow us on Facebook and visit our website at www.pikecountylibrary.org , or call us at 740-947-4921 with any questions.
Evergreen Union Cemetery Meetings
Evergreen Union Cemetery meetings, currently held at “The Studio” by the Mayors Office, will now be moved to Calvary UMC at 107 W. Third St. in Waverly until further notice. If you need put on the agenda for any reason, please call Tammie Brown, Financial Clerk, at 740-947-5926.
