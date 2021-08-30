WAVERLY- Pike County Health Commissioner Matt Brewster spoke with the Pike County Commissioners on Monday regarding the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the county.
August saw the highest active cases reported by the Pike County General Health District this year, reaching as high as 213 on Saturday, Aug. 28. Comparing the start of September to July is a noticeable difference, when there were zero active cases.
This uptick is unlike others throughout the pandemic, says Brewster.
“Right now, about 20% of our cases are under 18 and that wasn’t like that before,” he said, adding later that cases are spreading especially in households. “We had very few under 18 when we looked back at our surge in December.”
During that prior surge, where cases consistently were above 100 and 11 deaths took place, county government facilities were closed to the public. Those facilities remain closed until May 2021, when the commissioners announced the reopening.
“The board of commissioners is in 100% support of opening the building to the public to whom it belongs,” Commissioner Tony Montgomery told the News Watchman in a May 16 article. “(T)he governor just made an announcement that the restrictions will be lifted in three weeks. We believe we can open back up.”
At that time, there were only six active cases in the county. Now cases being more than 40 times that, the commissioners asked whether it might be time to close its doors again.
If other precautions such as social distancing and masks can be taken, Brewster does not believe that step to be necessary at the moment.
“To me, I think you try to deal with it with spacing,” he said, the health district lobby having visitors wait in their vehicles after signing in due to its limited space.
Public health experts say the best way to avoid getting COVID-19 is to take the vaccine and data from the health district shows its effectiveness. As of the latest, 7 to 8% of new cases were from those already vaccinated compared to more than 90% of new cases that are unvaccinated.
Tracking this information in the surge, however, is no small task.
“There’s no easy way if we get 50 new cases, we have to check each of those cases individually,” said Brewster. “It’s a pain.”
Pike County continues to trail the state vaccinated average according to the Ohio Department of Health, where 38.1% of the population have received one dose of the vaccine as of Monday.
Those wishing to receive their COVID-19 vaccination can visit the health district Facebook page for the latest updates on vaccination clinics. PCGHD is now administering booster doses to the immunocompromised and Pfizer recipients 30 days after their second dose.
More than 14,270 vaccines have been administered by the district.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
