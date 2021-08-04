The next two weeks:
The Waverly City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school study hall.
The Western Local Board of Education will meet in regular session on Aug. 9 at 6p.m. in Room 101 of the High School Building.
The Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition 5K Color Run is set for Saturday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. at Waverly High School. All proceeds will support the Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition. The event will be held at Waverly High School, located at 1 Tiger Drive, Waverly. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m. The course is the high school cross country course, which is mainly on blacktop, flat and in full sun. Prizes will be given to first, second, and third place runners in the following age categories: 12 years and under boys, 12 years and under girls, 13-19 year old boys, 13-19 year old girls, 20-50 year old men, 20-50 year old women, 50 years and older men, 50 years and older men, overall winner in men, overall winner in women. For more information, visit TriStateRacer.com.
Western High School will hold its open house on Monday, Aug. 16. Open House for students entering grades 9-12 will be from 4-5 p.m. in the gym. Open House for students entering grades 7-8 will be from 5-6 p.m.in the gym. During this time students can pick up schedules, school forms, get locker numbers, and more. This will also be a time where the teachers and administration can answer any questions you might have. If you have any questions, please contact the high school at 740-493-2514.
Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will meet at 5 p.m., Thursday Aug. 19, at STAR Inc., 2625 Gallia St., Portsmouth. An Ethics Council meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m. in the same location, if needed. Meetings are open to the public with the exception of Executive Session.
This Summer:
Pike Lake State Park Summer Calendar — Special Events & Nature Programs
All programs are subject to change. Notify the naturalist, Matt Minter, if special accommodations are needed for your participation. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Nature Center hours are Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.
Tuesday:
4 p.m. — Air Rifles – Meet at the Nature Center for some safety instructions followed by some range time. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
7 p.m. Snakes Alive – Meet at the Nature Center and learn more about these often mis-understood creatures.
9 p.m. Tales of Pike’s Past – Listen to traditional tales by a real storyteller around the campfire.
Wednesday:
4 p.m. Archery – Meet at the Nature Center for some safety instructions followed by some range time. Participants need to be able to pull a 20 pound bow. (recommended for age 6 and up)
7 p.m. Kayaking – “Quick start program” Meet at the Nature Center for some of the basics followed by some paddle time on the lake. (recommended for ages 7 and up). Wear clothes that can get wet.
9 p.m. Night Hike – Meet at the Nature Center for a trek into the night forest and a whole new experience. (flashlights not required)
10 p.m. Astronomy – Meet at the Nature Center for a close-up look at the Night Sky through a telescope.
Thursday:
4 p.m. Fishing Fun for the Young. Meet at the Nature Center, Poles, and bait provided.
6 p.m. Creek Exploration – Meet at the Nature Center for a close up look at what lives in Pike Lake. Wear shoes and clothes that can possibly get wet.
8 p.m. Crepuscular Canoeing – come down to the Nature Center and get ready for an evening excursion on the lake. We will have some instructions and safety tips before we go.
Friday:
4 p.m. Art in the Park – Meet at the Nature Center for some natural inspiration to your artistic side.
7 p.m. Survival – Native American Style – Learn some of the survival secrets used by Native People here over 200 years ago. Meet at the Nature Center.
Saturday:
Nature Center Open 12 – 3 (Garden Railway in Operation – weather permitting)
4 p.m. Archery 101 – Meet at the Nature Center for some safety instructions followed by some range time. Participants should be able to pull a 20 pound bow.
6 p.m. Kayaking – Come and learn the basics of safe kayaking (ages 7 and up) Meet at the Nature Center
8 p.m. Animal Talk at the Nature Center. Come learn about the wild residents of Pike Lake.
Summer Crisis Program
The Community Action Committee of Pike County is announcing the 2021 Summer Crisis Program. The Summer Crisis Program is a cooling assistance program that may provide a onetime electric payment and/or cooling device benefit for those who meet the program eligibility requirements. Due to COVID-19 the eligibility requirements have been expanded again this year.The program runs July 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2021. Appointments can be made starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday through Friday. For appointments or more information about the Summer Crisis Program, please call the HEAP Hotline at 740-289-4525 or toll free at 888-328-9634.
Pike County Children’s Services Office Hours
Pike County Children’s Services, located at 525 Walnut St. in Waverly is announcing updated office hours. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. To contact the office, call (740) 947-7761. The phone number for after-hours emergency purposes is (740) 290-4941.
Beaver Faith Church Reopens
Beaver Faith Church, located by the old school under the water tower in Beaver, has resumed worship services at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Brian Hedden welcomes all ages to come and worship.
ON-GOING EVENTS
Tax Preparer Volunteers Needed
Five good reasons why you should become a VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program volunteer:
1.No prior experience needed.
2.Free tax law training and materials.
3.Volunteer hours are flexible.
4.VITA Sites are in Pike County.
5.Continuing education credits for tax pros.
If you are interested in volunteering as a tax preparer, call Erica Jones at 740-289-2371 EXT. 7038 or via email at ejones@pikecac.org.
Waverly All-Call System Sign-Up
The Village of Waverly has contracted with One Call Now for mass telephone messaging services. One Call Now is an established mass communications company that has a proven track record working with municipalities and corporations. By signing up with One Call Now, you will receive telephone messages containing important information for Waverly residents. Messages will be sent for water boil alerts, emergency notifications and general interest events. You may add more than one phone number and can register to receive text messages. We encourage all residents to sign up for this service as we believe it will greatly enhance communication of necessary information.
Pike County Outreach Council of Churches Food Pantry Open
The Pike County Outreach Council of Churches Food Pantry, located at 107 West Second St. in Waverly is open to distribute food from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. One individual or one family member with necessary identification may wait in the marked spaces for social distancing between the Food Pantry and Bridgehaven Homeless Shelter to receive food items selected by a volunteer. Due to the COVID-19, individuals are not permitted to come inside the pantry to make their own food choices at this time. Wearing of masks is mandatory for all persons at all times at Pike Outreach Properties.
Vanguard Ministries Soup Kitchen
Vanguard Ministries, 706 East Main St. in Piketon holds a soup kitchen every fourth Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome! Please share with anyone you know who may be interested in coming.
Free Meal at First Baptist Church in Waverly
First Baptist Church of Waverly will provide a free meal at 303 E. Third St. at 5 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month. Until further notice this will be a drive-thru meal. Everyone is welcome.
Fill the Pike Outreach Pantry Shelves with Food and Funds
Pike County Outreach Council of Churches Food Pantry is helping an increasing number of hungry individuals and families due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations of non-perishable canned meats, fruits, vegetables, soups, pastas products, dried beans, peanut butter, dry cereal and other breakfast items are needed and may be delivered by a donor wearing a mandatory mask at 107 West North St. in Waverly between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Financial donations, made payable to “Pike Outreach”, can be mailed to the same address. Food Pantry money contributions will be used to purchase much larger quantities of food through the Cincinnati Freestore Foodbank than local residents can buy for the same amount of money at area stores. For inquiries, please call Pantry Manager Autumn Topping at (740) 947-7151.
Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities Meetings
The Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities monthly Board meetings are held at the Administration Building, 330 East North St. in Waverly the third Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m.
Pike County Senior Center Closed
Effective Monday March 16, the Pike County Senior Center will be suspending dining room lunches and ALL activities to protect our members. We will reevaluate services as we receive additional information. The Pike County Senior Center continues to provide congregate meals via pickup as well as home-delivered meals.
Community Action Transit
Need a ride? Community Action Transit System, Pike County’s public transportation provider, operates daily routes in Waverly, a daily shuttle between Piketon and Waverly and provides out of county trips! CATS operates within the county Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays in the village of Waverly 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All CATS vehicles are wheelchair accessible. Call 740-835-8474 and schedule your ride today.
Alcoholics Anonymous
The Alcoholics Anonymous meeting which meets weekly on Mondays from 7-8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Waverly, 211 Schmitt Dr., is on hold due to the pandemic and will resume at a later date. Anyone having a problem with alcohol please call the Intergroup office at (740) 774-2646.
Library is Open
All Garnet A. Wilson Public Libraries reopened for walk-in service on Monday, July 6. We recommend everyone entering the library to wear a mask, but for those uncomfortable or cannot wear masks for health reasons can still take advantage of our curbside services. We are asking that you limit your time in the building to 30 minutes and public internet use will be limited to an hour per patron, per day. The Pike County Room will be available by appointment only. No one under the age of 16 will be allowed in the building without an adult present. All restrooms will remain closed to the public.
MAIN
Senior/At-Risk Hours: 9 a.m. –10 a.m. (M-F)
Open Hours: Monday: 9 a.m.—7 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday Hours: 10 a.m. –3 p.m. (no senior hours this day)
*Maximum occupancy of 20 people in the building; staff excluded
BRANCHES
Senior Hours: 10 a.m. –11 a.m. (M-F)
Open Hours: Monday: 10 a.m. —7 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday Hours: CLOSED
*Maximum occupancy of 10 people in building; bank customers included; staff excluded
Follow us on Facebook and visit our website at www.pikecountylibrary.org , or call us at 740-947-4921 with any questions.
Evergreen Union Cemetery Meetings
Evergreen Union Cemetery meetings, currently held at “The Studio” by the Mayors Office, will now be moved to Calvary UMC at 107 W. Third St. in Waverly until further notice. If you need put on the agenda for any reason, please call Tammie Brown, Financial Clerk, at 740-947-5926.
