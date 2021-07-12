COLUMBUS- There were fireworks in the statehouse on Friday, but not ones to the liking of some lawmakers.
Senate Bill 113, introduced by Ohio Sens. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, and Michael Rulli, R-Salem, would have permitted citizens to purchase and use fireworks on certain holidays.
When it reached the desk of Gov. Mike DeWine on July 9 however, the decision was made to veto the legislation.
“SB 113 would be a dramatic change in Ohio law, which would make Ohio one of the least restrictive states in regard to fireworks laws,” DeWine said in a released statement.
The safety regulations included in the legislation were considered “inadequate” by DeWine and permitted the storage capacity of fireworks stores to double from 5,000 square-feet to 10,000 square-feet.
In addition to Fourth of July celebrations, other days where fireworks could have been discharged included the following:
New year’s day
Chinese new year’s day
Cinco de Mayo
Memorial day weekend
Juneteenth
The 3rd, 4th, and 5th of July
The Friday, Saturday, and Sunday before and after the 4th of July
Labor day weekend
Diwali
New year’s eve
The bill, which the governor said is “not in the best interest of Ohioans,” would have also created the Ohio Fire Code Rule Recommendation Committee- composed of the State Fire Marshal, local fire chiefs, a local police chief, members of the Ohio State Pyrotechnics Association, a member of Prevent Blindness Ohio, a member of the Ohio Optometric Association, a member of the Ohio Pyrotechnic Arts Guild, a representative of the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and a member of the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants.
Some of the aforementioned member organizations submitted opponent testimony as it was read in Ohio House and Senate committees.
“Despite industry warnings and public service announcements, many consumers believe that if
something is legalized, it is inherently safe,” reads in-part of PBO President Sherill Williams’ written testimony. “Ohio’s prohibition on fireworks discharge sends a clear message to our citizens: fireworks are dangerous.”
During a June 23 testimony, Johnson and Rulli said increased consumption of fireworks had not led to a significant increase in firework-related injuries.
According to their proponent testimony, read before the Ohio House Commerce and Labor Committee, U.S. firework consumption increased from 29 million pounds in 1976 to 254.4 million pounds in 2017. 2017 injuries did increase to 12,900, compared to approximately 11,100 in 1976.
“For too long Ohioans have been saddled with a consumer-grade fireworks law that was largely ignored and was all but unenforceable," Johnson said. "My bill, if enacted into law, will once again allow Ohio citizens to legally celebrate a number of major holidays—and most especially our American Independence Day—by setting off fireworks.”
DeWine’s veto came less than one week after the death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks in a fireworks-related altercation.
The Associated Press reports that the 24-year-old died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in Michigan on July 4, where the autopsy clarified it was not an head injury from a fall as previously thought.
"We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time," said Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations John Davidson in a released statement. "Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten."
In earlier votes, SB 113 attracted some bipartisan support with a 67-27 House vote and 24-8 vote in the Senate. Pike County’s elected officials- Sen. Bob Peterson, R- Washington Court House, and Rep. Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro- were among those in favor.
To override the veto, a three-fifths vote of the members of the House and Senate is necessary.
