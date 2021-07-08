COLUMBUS- Drug task forces will receive a collective $2 million in grant funding from the state following an announcement from Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this week.
Part of the RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund, local forces such as the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force and the Southern Ohio Task Force will be among the 27 groups in Ohio that take-on drug trafficking organizations while raising awareness for substance abuse.
“Local drug task forces are the first line of defense against the traffickers who are putting drugs into the hands of those battling addiction," said DeWine in a released statement. "This funding will provide vital tools in the area of drug use prevention, education, and treatment that will promote effective strategies to reduce the prevalence of substance use disorders and overdoses."
In total, U.S. 23 Major Crimes- serving Pike, Ross, Fayette, Highland, Hocking, and Pickaway counties- will receive $63,724 through the program and SOTF, based in Scioto County, will receive $6,900.
U.S. 23 Major Crimes has been involved in multiple arrests and drug busts over the years, the News Watchman reporting its work in the 2015 seizing of more than 400 marijuana plants.
Most recently, the task force led “Operation Red, White and Bust” last week that culminated in the indictments of 45 people mostly located in southern Ohio.
“While most of us will be celebrating independence, this group of drug dealers behind bars won’t make the picnic,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Great job by this task force whose work to remove drug traffickers from our communities will prevent overdoses and save lives – now that’s something to celebrate!”
The area U.S. 23 Major Crimes oversees is among the deadliest in the state in terms of drug overdoses. Harm Reduction Ohio, the largest distributor of naloxone in Ohio, found in its research that Pike County had the fifth-highest overdose death rate per 100,000 residents last year with 21 deaths reported so far.
Neighboring counties like Scioto and Ross were in similar positions, with Scioto’s 106 deaths representing an overdose death rate of 140.7 per 100,000 residents which led the state.
More than 5,000 overdose deaths have been recorded in the Ohio Department of Health mortality database for 2020, which will be finalized in September. Since 2010, 117 overdose deaths have occurred in Pike County according to the database.
According to a news release, funding for these grants was awarded as part of the biennium budget approved by the Ohio General Assembly for 2020-2021. The continuance of the fund was among Governor DeWine's priority budget items for the new biennium, and the Ohio General Assembly dedicated $5 million to the program over the 2022-2023 budget year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.