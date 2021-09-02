NELSONVILLE– The African American Community Fund, in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, invites nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for a project or program serving African American communities throughout Appalachian Ohio’s 32 counties to apply for a grant beginning Sept. 7.
AACF and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund will award up to $10,000 in grants to projects or programs benefitting African American communities throughout Appalachian Ohio’s 32 counties.
Projects should increase quality of life, create access to opportunities, or implement a solution to a need. For additional information and applications, go to www.AppalachianOhio.org/AACF. The deadline for applications is Oct. 12.
“The AACF is a powerful tool that will not only improve the human condition in the Appalachian regions of Ohio but leave a lasting legacy that will benefit generations to come,” Dr. Michele Reynolds said on behalf of AACF.
Together, the AACF and the I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund are working to meet pressing needs and pursue exciting opportunities for Black-led nonprofits and organizations serving African American communities in Appalachian Ohio.
The Funds work across five areas essential to generating and sustaining transformative change, known as the Pillars of Prosperity: Arts & Culture, Community & Economic Development, Education, Environmental Stewardship, and Health & Human Services.
In 2020, the AACF and FAO provided six grants totaling $10,000, including a grant to the Underground Railroad Museum in Belmont County to conduct research and create a virtual map of the Underground Railroad stations in Belmont County. This virtual platform allows the museum to reach patrons who cannot attend in-person tours.
“The Ohio Valley area was very active in the Underground Railroad during the 19th century, having been home to many Quaker settlers who were passionate abolitionists,” said Reynolds. “The Underground Railroad Museum is an example of a worthy organization supported by the AACF to help preserve the rich history of the Underground Railroad in Ohio for future generations.”
The AACF and FAO are pleased to offer funding opportunities for African American communities again this year. The African American Community Fund is a community fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio.
If you are interested in learning more or making a gift to support the African American Community Fund, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/AACF or contact FAO at 740-753-1111 or info@ffao.org.
