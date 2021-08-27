STOCKDALE- Wednesday’s strong rains caused flooding in parts of the state and Pike County, perhaps most notably in Stockdale.
Pike County Enginner Denny Salisbury said on Thursday those rains were felt especially on Magaw Road, where a metal culvert was lost in the storm.
The dead-end road’s culvert should have been replaced with a box culvert years ago, he said, and now residents are feeling the impact.
“Everything has been stopped until we can get those people out because they are trapped right now,” he told the Pike County Commissioners during their morning session.
The scene in Stockdale was one of washed-out driveways and dozens of trucks from the Pike County Highway Department working to alleviate the ongoing situation.
Losing culverts is not a new issue facing the county, Salisbury said, and it needs to be addressed before the problem worsens. Regardless if roads are paved or not, it does not matter if the roads are closed due to these culverts.
“You can’t prioritize one of them; you have to do both,” he said, later heading out to Magaw Road after his meeting.
Later in the meeting, the commissioners received a phone call from a resident located just off of Magaw Road on Posey Ridge Road. The caller said she and her husband installed their own culvert that was also lost in the culvert.
Previously replacing her culvert at a cost of $2,500, the caller said Magaw Road had “fallen completely in,” and its culvert’s failure had caused hers to be washed out again.
If the culvert is on private property, Commissioner Tony Montgomery said the county could take no action. If it is on county property, however, it would fall under the purview of the county engineer’s office. They plan on speaking with Salisbury on Monday.
Further action will take an investment from the county, which is already dealing with several major construction projects.
“Right now, there’s at least $15 to $18 million worth of slips and catastrophes around the county and the engineer’s office has about $3 million in the bank if that,” said Montgomery, causing the closure of six roads. “We understand that there are road issues everywhere.”
“I can promise you it’s not that they don’t care.”
Included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is the $1 billion National Culvert Removal, Replacement and Restoration Grant Program.
Authored by U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, and will be administered by the Department of Transportation in close consultation with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, was among the bipartisan group which led to the $1.2 trillion bill that passed a Senate vote earlier this month. On Tuesday, House Democrats advanced a $3.5 trillion budget plan in addition to setting a Sept. 27 deadline for the infrastructure bill vote.
“America’s infrastructure is in desperate need of repair and today’s vote brings the American people closer to more efficiency and safety in their roads, bridges, ports and other important assets,” Portman said in a released statement. “In addition, the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act will create jobs, increase productivity, and pave the way for decades of economic growth and prosperity – all without raising taxes or increasing inflation.”
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.