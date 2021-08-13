PIKETON- The following are the results from the feeder calf show on Thursday, Aug. 5 and the overall livestock and showmanship winners from the 2021 Pike County Fair.

FEEDER CALF

Steers and Bulls

Class 1

1st Place Jada Osbourne

2nd Place Evan Hines

Class 2

1st Place Brevin Wooldridge

2nd Place Raegan Swango

Class 3

1st Place Brevin Wooldridge

2nd Place Kaylee Pettit

Champion Feeder Steer: Brevin Wooldridge

Reserve Champion Feeder Steer: Brevin Wooldridge

Heifers

Class 4

1st Place Reese Bond

Class 5

1st Place Brevin Wooldridge

2nd Place Asher Davis

Champion Feeder Heifer: Brevin Wooldridge

Reserve Feeder Heifer: Asher Davis

Grand Champion Feeder Calf: Brevin Wooldridge

Reserve Champion Feeder Calf: Asher Davis

OUTSTANDING LIVESTOCK

Dairy

Outstanding Junior: Evan Hines

Outstanding Senior: Jackson Brunner

Outstanding Winner: Evan Hines

Horse

Outstanding Junior: Nevaek Stiltner

Outstanding Senior: Macie Colburn

Outstanding Winner: Macie Colburn

Goat

Outstanding Junior: Reese Jones

Outstanding Intermediate: Landon Beekman

Outstanding Senior: Mady Martin

Outstanding Winner: Landon Beekman

Hog

Outstanding Junior: Hailee Greene

Outstanding Intermediate: Reese Bond

Outstanding Senior: Ryane Bond

Outstanding Winner: Ryane Bond

Lamb

Outstanding Junior: Ava Ricer

Outstanding Intermediate: Haylee Brown

Outstanding Senior: Cardigan Haggy

Outstanding Winner: Ava Ricer

Poultry

Outstanding Junior: Brelynn Lawhorn

Outstanding Intermediate: Cole Park

Outstanding Senior: Owen Armstrong

Outstanding Winner: Brelynn Lawhorn

Rabbit

Outstanding Junior: Jackson Cooper

Outstanding Intermediate: Natalynn McQueen

Outstanding Senior: Avery Davis

Outstanding Winner: Jackson Cooper

Beef

Outstanding Junior: Mya Osborne

Outstanding Intermediate: Jayla Ricer

Outstanding Senior: Carter Fout

Outstanding Winner: Carter Fout

ALL ANIMAL SHOWMANSHIP

Beef: Carter Fout

Rabbit: Isaiah Parrish

Poultry: Owen Armstrong

Sheep: Olivia Southworth

Swine: Ryane Bond

Horse: Macie Colburn

Goat: Mady Martin

Dairy: Olivia Cisco

Overall: Ryane Bond

