PIKETON- The following are the results from the feeder calf show on Thursday, Aug. 5 and the overall livestock and showmanship winners from the 2021 Pike County Fair.
FEEDER CALF
Steers and Bulls
Class 1
1st Place Jada Osbourne
2nd Place Evan Hines
Class 2
1st Place Brevin Wooldridge
2nd Place Raegan Swango
Class 3
1st Place Brevin Wooldridge
2nd Place Kaylee Pettit
Champion Feeder Steer: Brevin Wooldridge
Reserve Champion Feeder Steer: Brevin Wooldridge
Heifers
Class 4
1st Place Reese Bond
Class 5
1st Place Brevin Wooldridge
2nd Place Asher Davis
Champion Feeder Heifer: Brevin Wooldridge
Reserve Feeder Heifer: Asher Davis
Grand Champion Feeder Calf: Brevin Wooldridge
Reserve Champion Feeder Calf: Asher Davis
OUTSTANDING LIVESTOCK
Dairy
Outstanding Junior: Evan Hines
Outstanding Senior: Jackson Brunner
Outstanding Winner: Evan Hines
Horse
Outstanding Junior: Nevaek Stiltner
Outstanding Senior: Macie Colburn
Outstanding Winner: Macie Colburn
Goat
Outstanding Junior: Reese Jones
Outstanding Intermediate: Landon Beekman
Outstanding Senior: Mady Martin
Outstanding Winner: Landon Beekman
Hog
Outstanding Junior: Hailee Greene
Outstanding Intermediate: Reese Bond
Outstanding Senior: Ryane Bond
Outstanding Winner: Ryane Bond
Lamb
Outstanding Junior: Ava Ricer
Outstanding Intermediate: Haylee Brown
Outstanding Senior: Cardigan Haggy
Outstanding Winner: Ava Ricer
Poultry
Outstanding Junior: Brelynn Lawhorn
Outstanding Intermediate: Cole Park
Outstanding Senior: Owen Armstrong
Outstanding Winner: Brelynn Lawhorn
Rabbit
Outstanding Junior: Jackson Cooper
Outstanding Intermediate: Natalynn McQueen
Outstanding Senior: Avery Davis
Outstanding Winner: Jackson Cooper
Beef
Outstanding Junior: Mya Osborne
Outstanding Intermediate: Jayla Ricer
Outstanding Senior: Carter Fout
Outstanding Winner: Carter Fout
ALL ANIMAL SHOWMANSHIP
Beef: Carter Fout
Rabbit: Isaiah Parrish
Poultry: Owen Armstrong
Sheep: Olivia Southworth
Swine: Ryane Bond
Horse: Macie Colburn
Goat: Mady Martin
Dairy: Olivia Cisco
Overall: Ryane Bond
