1. Waverly Mayor’s Court requiring masks
WAVERLY — On Aug. 30, the Waverly Police Department informed village residents that face masks will now be required at the Waverly Mayor’s Court. The new requirement applies to all regardless of vaccination status that enter the 202 South Market St. building and comes as COVID-19 case numbers increase in Pike and surrounding counties.
2. DeWine launches new grant program to expand access to high-speed internet
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced that the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant program will begin accepting applications online starting on Monday.
Funded as part of Ohio's 2022-2023 operating budget, the program will provide $250 million in grants to internet service providers for the construction of broadband projects that improve high-speed internet access in unserved and underserved areas of Ohio. See inside for more details.
3. Sept. 8 in History
On Sept. 8, 1906, Robert Turner invented the automatic typewriter return carriage. On Sept. 8, 1974, President Gerald Ford pardoned former President Richard M. Nixon for any crimes arising from the Watergate scandal he may have committed while in office. On Sept. 8, 1994, USAir Flight 427 crashed on approach to Pittsburgh International Airport, killing all 132 people aboard; subsequent investigation led to changes in manufacturing practices and pilot training.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
