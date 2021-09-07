The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents higher this week at $3.050 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.050
Average price during the week of Aug. 30, 2021 $2.977
Average price during the week of Sept. 8, 2020 $2.140
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$3.086 Athens
$3.025 Chillicothe
$2.978 Columbiana
$3.074 East Liverpool
$3.007 Gallipolis
$3.045 Hillsboro
$3.094 Ironton
$3.070 Jackson
$3.039 Logan
$3.068 Marietta
$3.028 Portsmouth
$3.049 Steubenville
$3.072 Washington Court House
$3.071 Waverly
Trend Analysis:
Following Labor Day weekend and the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the national gas price average has stabilized at $3.18, which is just 3 cents more expensive on the week. The storm took about 13% of U.S. refinery capacity offline and while there are no firm re-start dates, refineries are expected to be back online this month. For now, the downed production could put pressure on crude supplies and prices as the recovery and restoration process unfolds in the region.
Gasoline stock levels are currently at 227.2 million barrels, which is a healthy level. However, stock levels could tighten until refineries resume normal operations. Typically, a limitation on stocks would mean higher gas prices, but with demand expected to decrease going into the fall, price fluctuation should be minimal. Today’s national average is the same as last month, but 96 cents more than a year ago.
Historically, gas demand starts to decline in the fall as schools reopen and summer road trips end, which leads to less expensive gas prices. Despite the dip in demand, the national average is expected to remain above $3 per gallon especially as crude oil continues to price on the higher end.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.