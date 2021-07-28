CHILLICOTHE- The Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash which occurred Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the crash was reported to the Chillicothe Post.
A 2007 Cadillac sedan, driven by Jayson D. Gordon, age 41, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was traveling northbound on Veterans Parkway.
A 2010 GMC pickup, driven by Shelby E. Tennant, 52, also of Chillicothe was traveling southbound on Veterans Parkway. The Cadillac traveled left of center and struck the GMC.
Mr. Gordon suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Mr. Tennant and his passenger, Timothy Shoemaker, 64, of Chillicothe, suffered minor injuries. Tennant and Shoemaker were released from the scene after being examined by Union Township Emergency Medical Services.
The Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Ross County Engineer’s Office, and Union Township Fire Department assisted at the scene. Veterans Parkway was closed for approximately two hours and is now reopened.
