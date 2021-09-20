CINCINNATI – Today, the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management (EM) awarded the Portsmouth Infrastructure Support Services contract to North Wind Dynamics, LLC (NWD), a small business from Idaho Falls, Idaho. DOE determined that NWD’s proposal provides the best value to the Government considering Technical Approach, Key Personnel and Organization; Past Performance, and Price. DOE received four proposals.
The selected contractor will support EM’s mission by performing the following infrastructure support services at the Portsmouth Site: Surveillance, Maintenance, and Repair and Construction/Replacement of Facilities; Janitorial Services; Grounds Maintenance, Snow Removal, and Pest Control; Roadway, Parking and Lot Maintenance; Computer, Telecommunication and Cybersecurity; Fleet Management; Real Property Management; Records Management and Document Control; Safeguards and Security; Environmental Safety, Health, and Quality Program; Training Services; and Mail, Shipping and Receiving.
This is a performance-based hybrid contract containing Firm-Fixed-Price, Labor Hour, Cost Reimbursement, and Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract line item numbers. The period of performance will be for a maximum total of five years consisting of a 34 month base period and a 24 month option period and contract value of $135,024,186 million.
The new contract resulting from this acquisition will replace the current infrastructure support services contract, held by Portsmouth Mission Alliance, LLC.
