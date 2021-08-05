PIKE- Following a new order from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, some renters in Pike County will not be subject to evictions.
Due to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, counties that have either “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission will have an eviction moratorium through Oct. 3, 2021.
In a statement issued earlier this week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said areas with these levels of spread were targeted since mass evictions would likely exacerbate case numbers.
“The emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated,” she said in a statement on Tuesday. “This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads. It is imperative that public health authorities act quickly to mitigate such an increase of evictions, which could increase the likelihood of new spikes in SARS-CoV-2 transmission.”
The level of community spread is only part of what qualifies tenants for the protection. For starters, if a county were to no longer have “substantial” for a period of 14 consecutive days, then the ban would not be in place.
Tenants must also meet certain income standards, split off into two categories in the CDC Eviction Protection Declaration.
Eligible tenants must meet at least one item in each criteria:
Column A:
- Received a stimulus check in 2020 or 2021
- Not required to report any income to the IRS in 2020
- Received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, (TANF), Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Supplemental Security Disability Income (SSDI).
- Earned less than $99,000 individually or less than $198,000 as a joint filer
Column B:
- Substantial loss in income
- Lost form of employment
- Loss in work hours or wages
- Significant out-of-pocket medical expenses
The new order replaces the prior eviction moratorium which ended on July 31 and applies to the overwhelming majority of cases in Ohio. In total, 75 out of 88 Ohio counties fall under these categories in the state as of Thursday.
Pike County qualifies as a “substantial” level since its new cases per 100,000 over the past seven days is greater than 50 per 100,000. Adding 24 new cases in that time frame, the CDC data finds a rate of 86.4 per 100,000 - a greater rate than Ross County but lower than other surrounding counties.
All surrounding counties - Adams, Highland, Jackson, and Scioto - qualify as “high” levels since they have rates above 100 per 100,000.
The spread in Scioto County, a seven-day case rate of 247 per 100,000, is the most significant in Ohio and saw an 83% increase from last July according to the Scioto Emergency Management Agency.
Speaking before the Scioto County Commissioners on Thursday, Scioto County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Martin again asked for its populace to take the vaccine.
“That is our first line of defense,” he said, whose county has a vaccination rate of 38% according to the Ohio Department of Health- just above Pike County’s 35.5%. “There’s a reason why we don’t have smallpox in this world and that’s because of vaccines. There’s a reason why we don’t have polio in this country and that’s because of vaccines.”
