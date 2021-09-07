PIKETON- The Workforce & Business Development Program (W&B) at Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) is seeking local volunteers for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Free Tax Preparation Program for the 2021 tax season.
In-depth training on preparing tax returns will be provided to all volunteers to ensure confidence and accuracy prior to the start of the 2021 tax season. Upon completion of the training, volunteers will be able to use TaxSlayer computer software to file tax returns. All prepared returns are reviewed with the taxpayer prior to submission to the IRS.
“The VITA service provides opportunities and empowerment for our local area. Residents can have their Income tax returns prepared at no-cost by well-trained volunteers who are helping make a major difference for these residents,” said Lisa Pfeifer, Director of the Workforce & Business Development Program. “We are grateful to the volunteers who commit their time, effort, and energy into making a difference in the lives of those who need it. Because of our amazing volunteers, we are able to provide this service not only to Pike County but to our neighboring counties as well.”
Additional information about the VITA program can be found on our website: www.workforcebusinessdevelopment.org. If you would like to sign up to be a 2021 VITA Volunteer, please contact Ashley Stewart at (740) 289 – 2371 ext. 7034 or astewart@pikecac.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.