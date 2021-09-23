WAVERLY- The First Presbyterian Church of Waverly is offering a its annual Matthew 25 grant for projects that will have a sustaining impact on children and youth of Pike County.
The grant is meant to support programs that address both the needs of individuals and/or systemic issues of poverty or racism that negatively impact young people. We offer this grant out of a sense of obedience to a higher calling. Loving our neighbor, no matter what the challenge, is prompted by God’s amazing grace and takes us beyond the boundaries of our congregation.
We hope that this grant may just be a beginning of our attempts to reach out to the most vulnerable in our midst. Matthew 25:40 “Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers (or sisters), you did it unto me.”
The grant is open to any tax-exempt charitable organization, public school, library, or public agency serving children and youth in our area. In 2021 the grant will be $1,000.
Projects eligible for this grant may include one or more of the following: -
- Advocacy: changing systems that disadvantage young people.
- Collaboration: programs that pull together resources to broaden support or increase the number of children served.
- Direct services that result in sustained improvement in learning and reading success economic skills and employment opportunities mental and physical health respect and understanding among diverse groups in individuals social, family and relationship skills.
- Seed money to increase financial resources for the above purposes, e.g., matching funds and/or grant writing (for non-profits without grant writing staff).
Recipients of the 2020 Matthew Grant were:
1. Community Outreach and Parent Engagement program, Waverly School District: COPE is an outreach program that works directly with students and families in difficult and unstable home and economic situations to improve and stabilize the students school progress. The goal is to enable these students to successfully graduate and enter the adult work world with a better life outcome. The program works with over 100 students and their families each year. Matthew 25 Grant Award: $1,000
2. BODY IMAGE, MENTAL OUTLOOK and SELF ESTEEM, Western Middle School: The Western School District developed this program, personally run by the Principal, for girls ages 4-6th grades to provide positive role models, healthy guidance and support that leads to greater self-confidence and healthier life choices. Matthew 25 Grant Award: $500
3. READING IS DREAMING WITH OPEN EYES, Ross Pike Educational Service District: This program serves multiple disabilities and emotionally disturbed special education units. The purpose is to give these students the opportunity to be immersed and engaged in literacy with chapter books and trade books at the student’s reading levels to give them the inner desire to read and achieve. Matthew 25 Grant Award: $250
4. KIDS CRAFTS TO GO: Pike County Public Library Provide craft activities for kids with very limited means during the COVID pandemic that can provide respite from the stress of the pandemic be enjoyed at home with their siblings and parents. Matthew 25 Grant Award: $250.
To apply for this grant, please submit the grant application by Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. For questions, call Patricia Mikelson at 614-330-9634.
