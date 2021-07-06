WAVERLY- Minnie Elanor Fremder, 84, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Piketon Nursing Center. She was born Aug. 17, 1936 in Waverly, Ohio daughter of the late John Bryant and Elsie McCoy. On Nov. 14, 1953 she was united in marriage to William Fremder Jr. who preceded her in death on Aug. 5, 1998.

Surviving are five grandchildren, Angie (Kevin) Reinsmith of Beaver, Ohio, Jennifer (Scott) Smith of Piketon, Ohio, William A. (Jessica) Fremder IV of Lucasville, Ohio, Jessica Pherson of Gallipolis, Ohio and Dale Fremder of Beaver, Ohio; seventeen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Minnie was preceded in death by a son, William A. Fremder III, and a daughter, Rebecca Pherson.

Graveside services will be 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly.

Arrangements are under the care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.

