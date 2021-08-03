PIKE- On Monday evening, the crown was presented to Maggie Armstrong- this year’s Pike County Fair Queen.
A moment attended by many family and friends of the Waverly High School senior, Armstrong told the News Watchman she was still just as happy on Tuesday morning.
“I’m just excited to give back to the community,” she said following her 5th-place finish at the Market Rabbit Show Class Nine. “I had lots of little girls run up to me and say “You’re a princess.””
Armstrong said community service has always been a big part of her life even prior to her coronation, taking part in food drives and the Red Cross blood drives.
For the past four years, she has participated in the 4-H program through the rabbit show. After seeing her cousin do it, Armstrong thought this would be a good activity to participate in.
“I thought it would be a great way to learn some responsibility,” she said.
Armstrong hopes her experience will be more typical than last year’s Fair Queen Paige Davis, who is now attending Morehead State University where she is studying theater education.
Davis, who spoke before a full crowd at the Grandstand, told the audience that while her reign was significantly different from past Fair Queens it was still a great honor.
“Many people asked me what I gained the most from my experience,” she said on Monday. “My answer is, and has always been the same every single time. If I have made one little girl believe that one day her dreams can come true through hard work, then my reign has been a success.”
In this year’s Pike County Fair Royalty Court, Armstrong is joined by first member Kelsie Helpenstine (Eastern), second member Malyn Conley (Piketon High School and Shawnee State University), second runner-up Olivia Southworth (Piketon High School), and first runner-up Shelby Carrico (Piketon High School).
Following graduation from Waverly, Armstrong plans to attend West Virginia University where she will study graphic design and advertising.
