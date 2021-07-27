PIKE- Starting on Friday, the rides, competitions, food, and more will be back for the 112th edition of the Pike County Fair.
This year’s festivities will include the classical crowd favorites, but also some new additions.
Here are five of many things to look forward to over the next week:
1. Llama/Alpaca Exhibition
The llamas and alpacas are set to arrive at the fairgrounds, located at 311 Mill St. in Piketon, at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Then starting at 3 p.m. that day, the exhibition-only show will take place at the multi-purpose building.
2. Smash-It Demolition Derby
Among a list of motorized vehicle action, the Smash-It Demolition Derby held at the grandstand at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
If you already saw the Friday show, you can also take-part in the arm wrestling competition held at the same time on Friday.
3. Harness Racing
In the earlier days of the fair, harness racing will take place at the grandstand on Friday and Saturday.
The Friday show starts at 5 p.m. while the Saturday racing will begin at noon.
4. Pike County Fair Royalty
Following the Parade of Clubs at 7 p.m. on Monday, the next crown will be presented at this year’s Pike County Fair Royalty Contest.
Last year’s Queen was Paige Davis.
5. Bake-Off Awards
If you come to the fair with an empty stomach, the Friday presentation of the Bake-Off awards might fill that void.
The awards will be presented at 4 p.m. at the multi-purpose building before the auctioning begins.
What else to know:
For the full fair schedule, you can stop-by the News Watchman office at 860 W. Emmitt Ave., Suite 5 to pick up the 2021 Pike County Fair booklet.
Daily admission at the fair is $8, except for children age 2 and under and those with active military ID who get in for free. A season pass, good for the whole week, costs $30.
Parking costs $1 or $15 for the week. No laser pointers, alcohol, concealed carry permits, or pets with exception for guide dogs are allowed.
The Pike County Fair Board Office can be reached at 740-289-4837.
