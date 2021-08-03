PIKE- Among a list of companies statewide, the Pike Metropolitan Housing Authority received an Auditor of State Award for their clean audit report.
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber announced the news on Monday that PMHA’s 2020 audit had no findings for recovery material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs.
Its management letter also contained no comment related to ethics referrals, bank reconciliation issues, public meetings or public records issues, or any other financial or other concerns.
According to the audit, assets and revenues increased from 2019 while expenses dropped from the previous year as well.
The financial highlights are as followed:
- Total assets and deferred outflows of resources were $7,312,502 and $7,034,276 for 2020 and 2019, respectively. The Authority-wide statements reflect an increase in total assets of $460,278 for 2020.
- Revenues increased by $131,899 during 2020 and were $4,505,646 and $4,373,747 for 2020 and 2019, respectively.
- The total expenses of all programs decreased by $112,731. Total expenses were $4,134,860 and $4,247,591 for 2020 and 2019, respectively.
