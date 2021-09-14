1. GoFundMe started for beloved Piketon YMCA coach
PIKETON- Following a long battle with COVID-19, Gregory Yun LeHew of Piketon passed away last week at the age of 50. To help his wife and four children, community members have come together and raised nearly $12,000 through a GoFundMe campaign.
The campaign was organized by Justin Kammer, a close friend of LeHew’s on behalf of the family. See inside for more details and how you can help.
2. AAA: Gas prices drop in Ohio; gasoline supplies decrease nationwide
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is seven cents lower this week at $2.987 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.987
Average price during the week of September 7, 2021 $3.050
Average price during the week of September 14, 2020 $2.066
3. Sept. 15 in History
On Sept. 15, 1928, Scottish bacteriologist Alexander Fleming discovered, by accident, that the mold penicillin has an antibiotic effect. On Sept. 15, 1966, US President Lyndon Johnson urged Congress to adopt gun control legislation in the wake of Charles Whitman’s sniper attack from the University of Texas’s Texas Tower; in all, Whitman shot and killed 15 people before being shot dead himself by an Austin police officer. On Sept. 15, 1981, Sandra Day O’Connor was unanimously approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee to become the first female justice on the US Supreme Court.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.