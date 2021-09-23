WAVERLY- On Tuesday evening, the Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition held its "Stay: Tomorrow Needs You" rally.
After its original event was canceled due to inclement weather, a crowd of around 20 gathered at the future location of the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library to share stories of their experiences with suicide.
Tabby Tong, chair of the PCSPC, said stopping suicide takes a village.
"One conversation can change a life," she said, her organization previously hosting a 5K Color Run over the summer.
Among those telling her story was Lydia Brown, a suicide survivor. COVID-19 and increased isolation that came with it last spring were challenges to her, who has struggled with depression since middle school.
At only 15, she thought her life was not worth living.
"I started to forget what happiness felt like," she said. "Getting out of bed, brushing my teeth, eating - all of it - became undoable."
Telling her story was not easy, Brown said, but she hoped it would help others who are going through similar struggles.
Now, she has changed for the better by building a strong relationship with her mom and surrounding herself with a strong circle.
Over the last year, she has realized her dream career in journalism, saw her brother graduate and play college football, and formed a strong home life.
"Coming from someone who once thought I had no more to offer to the world, I am so glad to be alive," she said.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the extent of suicide is felt across the country especially among young people where it is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10–34.
The overall suicide rate in the U.S. has increased by 35% since 1999, and a high percentage of Americans have had suicidal thoughts regardless of age.
Nearly 5% all adults, 11.8% of young adults aged 18-25, and 18.8% of high school students have considered suicide.
Stephanie Craft, a licensed social worker with Valley View Health, said there are resources for those having these thoughts locally.
Receiving referrals from schools, churches, and law enforcement, the health center works to support anyone dealing with depression, abuse, trauma, and anxiety. Having these conversations, made all the more important during the COVID-19 pandemic, is essential.
"If you see something, say something," said Craft. "Even if it makes them upset with you, you're going to feel better to have them get help than to pretend you don't see it."
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
