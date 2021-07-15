Local family seeking funds for home repair
WAVERLY- As previously reported by the News Watchman, Linda and Eric Atkins are seeking help to cover $32,800 for home repairs at their Prosperity Road home. The couple has now created a GoFundMe for those wishing to chip-in: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ar5r27-home-repair?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
ODNR announces intent to designate 16th state scenic river
COLUMBUS- It’s a safe haven for aquatic species, a nesting place for bald eagles, and one of the best views of fall colors that Ohio has to offer, which is why Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz announced the state’s intent to designate portions of Paint Creek and its tributaries as Ohio’s 16th state scenic river.
July 18 in History
On July 18, 1453, France defeats England at Castillon, France, ending the Hundred Years' War. On July 18, 1820, Andrew Jackson becomes the governor of Florida. On July 18, 1864, Confederate President Jefferson Davis replaces General Joseph E. Johnston with General John Bell Hood in hopes of defeating Union General William T. Sherman outside Atlanta. On July 18, 1960, American pilot Francis Gary Powers pleads guilty to spying charges in a Moscow court.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
