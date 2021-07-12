Peterson

COLUMBUS— State Sen. Bob Peterson, R-Washington Court House, announced on Monday that the state controlling board has approved two requests for funding from Southern State Community College for technology upgrades and installing/upgrading fiber optic cable at the Highland County campus.

"Southern State is a tremendous provider of high quality education and workforce development opportunities for local students," said Peterson. "I'm confident this new investment will benefit both the students, and the employers who will eventually hire them, in Highland County."

During today's controlling board meeting, $25,356 was approved to install/upgrade core network fiber optic cabling at Southern State Community College's Highland County campus.

Additionally, $32,037 was approved for the Audio Video equipment phase for the Health Science Center Project in Hillsboro, Highland County. This comes as part of a larger project involving the renovation of a portion of the College's Central Campus to create a modern Health Sciences Center for the existing health science programs and human patient simulator labs.

