COLUMBUS— State Sen. Bob Peterson, R-Washington Court House, announced on Monday that the state controlling board has approved two requests for funding from Southern State Community College for technology upgrades and installing/upgrading fiber optic cable at the Highland County campus.
"Southern State is a tremendous provider of high quality education and workforce development opportunities for local students," said Peterson. "I'm confident this new investment will benefit both the students, and the employers who will eventually hire them, in Highland County."
During today's controlling board meeting, $25,356 was approved to install/upgrade core network fiber optic cabling at Southern State Community College's Highland County campus.
Additionally, $32,037 was approved for the Audio Video equipment phase for the Health Science Center Project in Hillsboro, Highland County. This comes as part of a larger project involving the renovation of a portion of the College's Central Campus to create a modern Health Sciences Center for the existing health science programs and human patient simulator labs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.