1. SSU requires masks indoors following increased variant transmission in Ohio
PORTSMOUTH - Responding to an increase in cases of the COVID-19 virus Delta variant in Ohio, Shawnee State University issued a safety protocol effective Aug. 9 requiring everyone to wear a mask when indoors on campus. The requirement applies to all visitors on campus in addition to students, faculty, and staff.
2. Holmes, Monroe, and Pike Counties top ten nationally for economic development
NELSONVILLE- Three Ohio counties located in Southeast Ohio were recently recognized for successful economic development outcomes in the year 2020 by Site Selection Magazine, a unit of Conway Data, Inc.
Holmes, Monroe, and Pike counties were rated in the top ten of all U.S. rural counties that experienced economic development growth based upon private project investments with a capital investment of $1 million or more, job creation of 20 new hires, or 20,000 sq. ft. of new buildout by corporate end-users.
3. Aug. 15 in History
Aug. 15, 1769, Napoleon Bonaparte, Emperor of France (1804-1815) and military leader is born. Aug. 15, 1969, Over 400,000 young people attend a weekend of rock music at Woodstock, New York. Aug. 15, 1986, Ignoring objections from President Ronald Reagan's Administration, US Senate approves economic sanctions against South Africa to protest that country's apartheid policies.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
