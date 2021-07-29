PIKE- The Summer Youth Work Experiences are underway throughout Ohio. The Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities service provides students (ages 14-21) with a disability the opportunity to explore careers and gain on-the-job training. A total of seven students from Pike County are participating this summer.
Work-based learning experiences help students build confidence and learn essential skills in a job setting. Youth are assigned to work sites based on their interests and abilities, and safeguards are in place to promote health and safety. While working at job sites, students receive support from a job coach and earn minimum wage.
“Summer Youth Work Experiences open students’ eyes to career possibilities, the world of work, and job preferences," said OOD Director Kevin Miller."These experiences are foundational for a great career.”
Students gain a variety of skills for their future. They benefit from hands-on work scenarios, learn good work habits, and earn money. Participating employers can take pride in providing a supportive, natural work environment for growing taxpayers.
If you have a child 14 years of age or older with a disability, reach out to OOD for more information on how they can help your child with career exploration, skill development, and strategies to get a job after graduation. Counselors begin talking with students and their parents about next summer’s opportunities starting in the fall.
